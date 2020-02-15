Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

VLRS opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.