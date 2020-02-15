Contentos Market Capitalization Tops $11.49 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Contentos token can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $11.49 million and $6.66 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,224,884 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

