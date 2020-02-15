ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,616,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,288,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

