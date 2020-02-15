Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.05

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and traded as high as $9.25. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 16,644 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESXB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Bankers Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Community Bankers Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Community Bankers Trust by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Community Bankers Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

