Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$100.00 price objective on the stock.
TSE:CIGI traded up C$3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 112,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.24. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$81.21 and a 12-month high of C$122.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.46.
About Colliers International Group
