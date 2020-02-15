Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$100.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE:CIGI traded up C$3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 112,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.24. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$81.21 and a 12-month high of C$122.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.46.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

