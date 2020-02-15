Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C($0.54), reports. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion.

Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

In other Colliers International Group news, insider C.R. Mclernon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.00, for a total value of C$950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at C$6,387,515. Also, Director Robert Hemming sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.50, for a total transaction of C$227,859.50. Insiders have sold a total of 50,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,357 in the last three months.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

