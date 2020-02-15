Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 3.16.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 850,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,677 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

