Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.66

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and traded as low as $93.43. Cogeco shares last traded at $94.39, with a volume of 35,648 shares traded.

CGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.62.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$618.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.