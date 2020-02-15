Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

CDXS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. 185,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,286. The stock has a market cap of $821.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 0.28. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

In other Codexis news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

