Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KOF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

KOF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.46. 68,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,597. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 120.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

