CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 144,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 41,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,366. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

