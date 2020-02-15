Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,542,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,901,000 after purchasing an additional 422,479 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Clorox by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average of $154.16.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

