Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $274.38

Shares of Clipper Logistics PLC (LON:CLG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.38 and traded as low as $262.50. Clipper Logistics shares last traded at $263.50, with a volume of 34,637 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $267.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,015.79.

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

