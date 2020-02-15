Clipper Coin (CCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.85 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

