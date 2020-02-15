Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 504,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CTXR stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,043. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTXR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

