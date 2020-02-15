Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,590.50 ($20.92).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.63 million and a P/E ratio of 29.68. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,319.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,138.10.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

