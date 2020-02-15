Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.97. 26,693,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,637,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

