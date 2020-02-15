Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.57 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of CBB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 380,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.43. Cincinnati Bell has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

CBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

