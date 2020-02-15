Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Wedbush raised shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.05. 62,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $409.89 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $6,950,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,129,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,116 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 988.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 99,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 80,215 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

