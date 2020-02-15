Chronologic (DAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $334.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $356,041.00 and approximately $334.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.03469064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00250664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,229,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,860 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

