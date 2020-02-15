China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 212,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.58. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

