China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.74. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 74,724 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 243.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

