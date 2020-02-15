China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.63. China Ceramics shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 109,574 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.
About China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL)
China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.
