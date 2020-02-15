Chesapeake Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Chesapeake Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 1.4% of Chesapeake Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,032. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $291.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.96 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Benchmark raised their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

