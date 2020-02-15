Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

CHG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 275 ($3.62). 248,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.01 million and a P/E ratio of 35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.79. Chemring Group has a 12-month low of GBX 134 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.75 ($4.84).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 29,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £77,915.94 ($102,494.00).

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

