Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 900,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 205,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,855. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $809.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

