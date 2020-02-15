Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.90-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.645-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.50 EPS.
GTLS stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.56. 1,304,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.18. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.