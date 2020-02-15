Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.90-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.645-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.50 EPS.

GTLS stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.56. 1,304,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.18. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

