Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,774 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.23. 7,106,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,254. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

