Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.3% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $176.48 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average of $141.17.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.