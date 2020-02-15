Cfra Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $215.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target upped by Cfra from $184.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $206.37. 1,801,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,890. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day moving average is $174.32. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $32,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

