Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Up 6.3%

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.89, 691,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 384% from the average session volume of 142,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLRB. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

