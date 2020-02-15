Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

NYSE:T opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

