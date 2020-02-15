CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

CDK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 137.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,129,000 after buying an additional 149,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in CDK Global by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

