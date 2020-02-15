Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 697,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,068,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,468,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

ROP opened at $392.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.13 and a 200-day moving average of $356.98. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $309.10 and a 52 week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

