Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,373.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $169,960.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,335,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,618. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.