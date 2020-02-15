Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after buying an additional 662,350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,604,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,562,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jabil by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after buying an additional 549,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 32.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 669,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,719 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,647,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,783 shares of company stock worth $8,557,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

