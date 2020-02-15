Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 2,942.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 958,573 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 61.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 298,987 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. International Money Express Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of -0.31.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

