Carsales.Com Ltd (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Carsales.Com’s previous interim dividend of $0.21.
Shares of Carsales.Com stock opened at A$18.86 ($13.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$17.57 and its 200 day moving average is A$16.01. Carsales.Com has a 1 year low of A$11.02 ($7.82) and a 1 year high of A$18.25 ($12.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Carsales.Com Company Profile
