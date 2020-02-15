Carsales.Com Ltd (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Carsales.Com’s previous interim dividend of $0.21.

Shares of Carsales.Com stock opened at A$18.86 ($13.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$17.57 and its 200 day moving average is A$16.01. Carsales.Com has a 1 year low of A$11.02 ($7.82) and a 1 year high of A$18.25 ($12.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get Carsales.Com alerts:

Carsales.Com Company Profile

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Carsales.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carsales.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.