Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 13,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $59.62. 3,284,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

