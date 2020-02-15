Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million.

CSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 323,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1,318.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 251,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

CSTR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,612. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $279.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

