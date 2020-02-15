Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Capital Southwest also reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSWC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.55. 308,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $382.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.