Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 181.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Trulieve Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

