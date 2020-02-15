Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post earnings per share of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $2.53. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.56 to $14.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 target price (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Shares of CP traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.95. The company had a trading volume of 176,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 706,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

