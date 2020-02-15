Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.76. 1,329,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,368. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,949 shares of company stock worth $25,290,546 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

