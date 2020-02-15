Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $83.00 at Bank of America

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

CDNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

CDNS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,009. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,949 shares of company stock worth $25,290,546 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2,807.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,117,000 after buying an additional 530,657 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,103.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 957.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

