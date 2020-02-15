Burst (BURST) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, C-CEX, Upbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, Burst has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $14,774.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,082,439,471 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.