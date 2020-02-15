BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Reaches $0.0017

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $31,539.00 and $324.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 257.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00477911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.06159825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00068245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.