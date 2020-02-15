Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,718,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,256,000 after acquiring an additional 101,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,928. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

