Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. 1,653,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Brookfield Asset Management’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,297,000 after purchasing an additional 348,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

