Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 168

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.21).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRP. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt lowered Serco Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

SRP traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 159.30 ($2.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

